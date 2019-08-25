|
|
Hugh MacMaster, Jr.
Alden - Hugh Dane MacMaster Jr., 87, of Alden, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his home with his loving wife of 49 years by his side. He was born in Detroit, MI on March 17, 1932, the son of Hugh and Hallie (Hill) MacMaster.
Per his wishes, no services are planned at this time.
