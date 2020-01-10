|
|
Hugh Taylor Jr.
Livonia - Hugh Taylor Jr., age 84, of Livonia, Michigan passed away on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Hugh was born November 21, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan.
Hugh was survived by adoring wife Geri of 34 years of marriage; dearest sons Dan (Cindy) Taylor, and Don (Kristina) Taylor; loving grandchildren Stephanie, Ross, Jason, Jeremy, Hannah, and Benjamin; and great-grandchild Jacob. He was preceded in death his loving son Dave Taylor.
Hugh served honorably in the US Army. He worked for the City of Detroit as an accountant for over 45 years and broadcasted the Ward Church Ministry Program for almost 60 years.
He was known for his love of God, family, and sense of humor.
A visitation for Hugh will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Harry J Will Funeral Homes, 37000 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152. A funeral in state will occur Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Ward Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 40000 W Six Mile Rd, Northville, Michigan 48168 with a funeral service at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hugh's memory may be made to Ward Church for the Radio Ministry, 40000 Six Mile Rd, Northville, Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020