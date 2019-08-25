|
|
Sister Hyacinth Czerapowicz
Warren - Sister Hyacinth Czerapowicz, SSJ -TOSF, age 90; beloved daughter of John and Mary (nee Mizula) (both deceased); loving sister of Josephine Czerapowicz and the following deceased: Helen Winkler, John Czerapowicz and Mary Spradley; dearest aunt and great aunt of many; Sr. Hyacinth is survived by the Sisters of Saint Joseph, Third Order of Saint Francis, with whom she shared her life for 72 years. Friends may call at St. Joseph Chapel at Marymount Congregational Home, 12215 Granger Rd, Garfield Heights, OH 44125 for VISITATION ON MONDAY, AUGUST 26, 2019 FROM 4-6PM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00pm. Interment Calvary Cemetery Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Czerapowicz Congregational Home at the address listed above.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019