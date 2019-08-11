Resources
Detroit - Ian Galli entered this world on March 27, 1997, in Detroit. They passed away on July 15, 2019, in Detroit. They are survived by their mother, Tina, their father, David, their aunt, Anna, and their cousins Natalie, Carson, and Cameron, along with several other family members and close friends. A lifelong resident of Detroit, Ian loved the city and contributed so much to it by way of their work and creative endeavors. Detroit is not the same without their bright presence.

Ian was an extremely intelligent, creative, generous, and resourceful person. They were a skilled mason and bike mechanic, and they absolutely relished urban exploring with their friends. Ian was loved by everyone they encountered and gave so much love in return. They were a free spirit at heart, and they loved to travel to new places and engage with new people. They were a beacon of strength for their large circle of trusted loved ones, and they will be deeply missed by many.

Ian was truly unique and irreplaceable. Their contributions to the city of Detroit and their generosity to their friends and family will be remembered forever. Missing them was difficult. Losing them is impossible.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
