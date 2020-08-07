Professor Ian T. Jackson



With great sadness, the family of Professor Ian T. Jackson MD, FRCS, FACS, announces that the renowned craniofacial and reconstructive surgeon died on Sunday the 2nd of August 2020, at his home in Michigan, USA, after more than a decade living with Alzheimer's Disease.



Jackson, a native of Glasgow, Scotland, graduated from the University of Glasgow School of Medicine in 1959 and became a consultant plastic surgeon in 1968. Working at Canniesburn Hospital in Glasgow, he became known for his development of new techniques and innovative approaches, advancing Cleft Lip and Palate and Craniofacial and Reconstructive surgery into a new era.



In 1979, Jackson moved to Rochester, MN becoming Chairman of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at The Mayo Clinic. He instituted both a Clinical Fellowship and Research Fellowship and continued to develop his craft. He loved teaching, and was visited by many students from around the world. His bibliography was extensive. He moved to Michigan in 1989 and founded The Craniofacial Institute at Providence Hospital in Southfield, MI. in the early nineties.



Throughout his career he was known for pushing the boundaries of reconstructive and craniofacial surgery to better the lives of his patients: babies born with cleft Lip and Palate, craniofacial deformities, adults with base skull tumors, and deformity resulting from disease and trauma. Included was David, the Peruvian child who came to Prof. Jackson as a patient and was subsequently adopted into the Jackson family.



Professor Jackson was well known around the world for his charitable work. He loved teaching and was never happier than when he was sitting down surrounded by students and young surgeons.



Ian Jackson is survived by his wife, Marjorie, children (Linda, Susan, Sarah, Andrew and David), son and daughter-in-law (Modathir Bougrine, Shelley Miller Jackson) and his three grandchildren, Max, Isabel and Morag.



At Prof. Jackson's specific request there will be no services. The family requests no flowers and asks that any donations go to 'Smile Train.'



The family asks that you respect their privacy at this sad time. There will be no further statements.









