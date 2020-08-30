Ida Agnes Van Wingerden (Smedes)



Grand Rapids - Ida Agnes Van Wingerden (Smedes), 90, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Grosse Pointe and Elk Rapids, MI, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Ida was born in 1930 in Detroit, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Don Van Wingerden. Ida is survived by her six children and their spouses, Catherine (Craig, deceased) Smith, Donna Van Wingerden, Russell Van Wingerden and Hanh Tang, Lois and Howard Walker, Don and MaryJo Van Wingerden, and Barbara (Matt, deceased) Peltz; 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren as well as two siblings, Agnes Roskam and Theodore Smedes. Ida dedicated her life to Jesus Christ and glorified Him in her loving support and care for others, especially her family. A private graveside service is being held. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial contributions be directed to Cross Roads Prison Ministries and YWAM (Youth With A Mission).









