Ida C. (Marshall) Troost
Ida C. (Marshall) Troost, 93, died on May 12, 2020, peacefully in her sleep after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Ida was born March 4, 1927 in Butler, Pa., daughter of the late Fred and Pearl Cochran. On August 5, 1949, Ida married Reginald Gordon Marshall, Jr. They settled in Royal Oak for 42 years and retired to Fort Lauderdale, Fl. Following Reg's death, Ida moved to Fox Run in Novi in 2003 to be close to her daughters. Fox Run is where she met George Richard Troost, who she married in 2006.
After raising her daughters, Ida worked in the counseling office of Mary Lyon Junior High School where she continued to influence Royal Oak youth. She was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak. Ida loved to travel, sing and laugh.
Surviving are her daughters Susan (Andrew) Gouldsbury of West Bloomfield, Roberta (Bradford) Hill of Dexter and Elizabeth Marshall of Farmington Hills. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Reginald Gordan Marshall and her husband of 5 years, George Richard Troost, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
A celebration of her life will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no public visitation.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fox Run Benevolent Care Fund or the Fox Run Student Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 12 to May 17, 2020