Services
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oak
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4400
For more information about
Ida Troost
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Troost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida C. (Marshall) Troost

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida C. (Marshall) Troost Obituary
Ida C. (Marshall) Troost

Ida C. (Marshall) Troost, 93, died on May 12, 2020, peacefully in her sleep after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Ida was born March 4, 1927 in Butler, Pa., daughter of the late Fred and Pearl Cochran. On August 5, 1949, Ida married Reginald Gordon Marshall, Jr. They settled in Royal Oak for 42 years and retired to Fort Lauderdale, Fl. Following Reg's death, Ida moved to Fox Run in Novi in 2003 to be close to her daughters. Fox Run is where she met George Richard Troost, who she married in 2006.

After raising her daughters, Ida worked in the counseling office of Mary Lyon Junior High School where she continued to influence Royal Oak youth. She was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak. Ida loved to travel, sing and laugh.

Surviving are her daughters Susan (Andrew) Gouldsbury of West Bloomfield, Roberta (Bradford) Hill of Dexter and Elizabeth Marshall of Farmington Hills. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Reginald Gordan Marshall and her husband of 5 years, George Richard Troost, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

A celebration of her life will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no public visitation.

Memorial donations may be made to the Fox Run Benevolent Care Fund or the Fox Run Student Scholarship Fund.

www.kinsey-garrett.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 12 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oak
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -