Ida Erdmanis

Ida Erdmanis10/24/1917 - 9/7/2020Ida passed away September 7, 2020 at her home in Ann Arbor, Michigan following a short illness. All who knew her knew a strong, hardworking, kind German lady.Ida was born October 24, 1917 in Schwalbach/Saar Germany to Johann and Ida Louise Fery Rupp. Her mother died when Ida was two years old and she was raised by her stepmother, Gertrude Rupp, who loved her very much and taught her all a young German girl needed to know.In 1950 she married Vilis Erdmanis, a displaced person from Latvia. They immigrated to America in February, 1951 and settled in Detroit, Michigan where their daughter Maija was born in May. In 1980 they moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan to be closer to Maija and her husband Richard Bailey.Ida is survived by her daughter, Maija; many nieces and nephews in Ontario, Canada and Germany; and Kiko the cat. She was predeceased by her husband in 1992; and her son-in-law, Richard, in 1996.Funeral services will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church (530 Elizabeth St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104) or The Humane Society of Huron Valley (3100 Cherry Hill Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105).