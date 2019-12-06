|
Ida Rosenblum
Ida Rosenblum, 94, died after sunset on 04 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert Rosenblum. Cherished mother of Diane (Mark Mitshkun) Rosenblum, Dr. Stephen (Dr. Rosalyn Sarver) Rosenblum, and Susan Rosenblum. Loving Bubbie of Aaron Rosenblum, Daniel (Jill) Rosenblum, and Dr. Sara (David Hernadez) Rosenblum. Adored great-grandmother of Theodore and Emery Rosenblum. Beloved sister of the late Tillie Bloch, the late Max (the late Ruth) Dobrowitsky. Sister-in-law of the late Lew (the late Anne) Rose, the late Harry (Anita) Rosenblum, and the late Sarah Rosenblum. Devoted daughter of the late Morris and the late Rifka Dobrowitsky. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and longtime caregiver, Gwendolyn McGinnis. FUNERAL SERVICE 11:00 A.M. SUNDAY DECEMBER 8, 2019 AT CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM IN OAK PARK, MICHIGAN. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019