Ida Zardus
Ida Zardus

Westland - Ida Mary Zardus was born on April 26, 1924 and passed away at the age of 96. Ida was a first-generation US Citizen whose parents immigrated from Auronzo, Italy. Ida lived her whole life in the Detroit Metro area, growing up in Highland Park, then Detroit, Northville and Westland, MI. Ida's straight forward approach and attention to detail earned her an executive assistant position at Chrysler. She loved to travel and appreciated nature. Joseph Zardus, her brother, proceeded her death in 2001. Ida is survived by Alda Zardus, sister in law, nephews Mark, Paul, Craig and their families. Entombment White Chapel Memory Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements entrusted with Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Westland. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
