IdaRuth Landsberg
Oakland Twp. - IdaRuth Landsberg, 96, of Oakland Township, Michigan, died on October 1, 2020. IdaRuth was born in Detroit, MI to Ben and Sarah on December 23, 1923.
Beloved wife of Paul. Cherished mother of Dianne (Marshall) Dubin, Lisa Finkelstein, Cyndi (Joe) Randall and David Landsberg. Loving sister to Louis (Betty) Chernoff and the late Sol (Kathleen) Chernoff. Survived by 10 grandchildren (and spouses) and 23 beloved great-grandchildren. She was the light of our life. Loved by nieces, nephews, friends and extended family around the world.
PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES 12 NOON, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
248-569-0020