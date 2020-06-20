Dr. Ignatios John Voudoukis
Grosse Pointe Farms - Dr. Ignatios John Voudoukis, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Grosse Pointe Farms. Loving father of Chris Ann (Nick) Roncone. Dear grandfather of Olivia and Willow Roncone. Beloved brother of Angela Papamichalakis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place on Monday, June 22 from 9 am until the time of his Funeral Service at 11 am at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Road, St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48080. Memorial Contributions can be made in his name to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Share a memory at verheyden.org






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
