Ilene B. Manko
- - Beloved wife of the late Charles Manko. Dear mother of Ken (Caren) Manko and Andrea (Ely) Tama. Loving grandmother of Jennifer (Daniel) Prohow, Jodi (Adam) Robin, Monica (Jason) Jakubiak and Jessica (Chris) Quinn. Adoring great-grandmother of Madison, Sydney, Avery, Charles and Evelyn. Devoted sister of Jason (Lillian) Reitzin and the late Bette Andrews. SERVICES SUNDAY, 2:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. A PRIVATE INTERMENT WILL FOLLOW AT THE HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 9, 2019