|
|
Ilene Feldman
- - Ilene Feldman was born on December 14, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to Samuel and Celia Kaufman. At the age of 13, Ilene and her family moved to Newark, New Jersey.
Ilene attended East Side High School in Newark, New Jersey. After school, Ilene would often work at her father's confectionary store.
Ilene was joined in Holy Matrimony to Bernard Feldman in 1955. They were married for 64 years.
Ilene enjoyed bowling and meeting with friends. Ilene also participated as a member of the Jewish War Veterans, and also served as a Captain with the City of Southfield Emergency Management Auxiliary police.
Ilene departed this life on July 12th, 2019. Ilene was preceeded in death by her Brother Robert Kaufman.
She leaves to cherish her memories: Bernard Feldman; Sons Harold, Joel, and Fred Feldman; Sister Beatrice Herlitz; Ann Kaufman; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Ilene will be greatly missed and forever loved. May she rest in peace.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from July 17 to July 18, 2019