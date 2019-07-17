|
|
Ilene Feldman
Southfield - Ilene Feldman was born on December 14, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan to Samuel and Celia Kaufman. At the age of 13, Ilene and her family moved to Newark, New Jersey.
Ilene attended East Side High School in Newark, New Jersey. After school, Ilene would often work at her father's confectionary store.
Ilene was joined in Holy Matrimony to Bernard Feldman in 1955. They were married for 64 years.
Ilene enjoyed bowling and meeting with friends. Ilene also participated as a member of the Jewish War Veterans, and also served as a Captain with the City of Southfield Emergency Management Auxiliary police.
Ilene departed this life on July 12th, 2019. Ilene was preceded in death by her brother Robert Kaufman.
She leaves to cherish her memories: Bernard Feldman; Sons Harold, Joel, and Fred Feldman; Sister Beatrice Herlitz; Ann Kaufman; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Ilene will be greatly missed and forever loved. May she rest in peace.
Visitation Thursday, July 18th from 4-8PM at Kemp Funeral Home and Cremation Services 24585 Evergreen Southfield, Michigan 48075.
Funeral Ceremony is Friday, July 19th at 10 AM with ceremonies to start at 11 AM at Kemp Funeral Home and Cremation Services 24585 Evergreen Southfield, Michigan 248 702 5367.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from July 17 to July 19, 2019