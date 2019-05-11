|
|
Ilene Henderson
Livonia - Clara Ilene Henderson, 87 years old, passed away May 7th, 2019. Native to Livonia, MI, she spent the previous 4 years as a resident of Milwaukee, WI. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William (Bill) Henderson. She is survived by her 5 children; Larry (Norma) Henderson, Beth (Mike) Kazanowski, Vicki (Mike) Rouse, Mary (Gary) Licht, and Paul (Autym) Henderson. Loving grandmother to 9 grandchildren, and devoted great grandmother to 7 great grandchildren, 8th on the way. Visitation at 9:00 am at St. Mary's Visitation Catholic Parish, 1260 Church St. Elm Grove, WI, with funeral at 10:00 am. Burial to follow on May 18that Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 25800 W. 10 Mile Rd. Southfield, MI 48033 at 11:30 am, meeting inside the gated entrance at 11:15.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 11, 2019