|
|
Ilene M. Zubok
Northville - Zubok, Ilene M. of Northville, formerly of South Lyon. Age 92, passed away November 7, 2019.
Beloved wife of Peter for 72 years. Loving mother of Gary (Ann) Zubok, Debbie (Dave) Heist, and Glenn (Kathy) Zubok. Proud grandmother of Bradford, Garett, Karie, Alexis, Nickolas and Megan.
Dear Great-Grandmother of 11.
A private service will be held. Memorials may be directed to Kindred Hospice.
Please share a memory of Ilene's at www.rggrharris.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019