Ilene Stahlbusch
- - Age 85- April 1, 2019 - Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Dear mother of Lynn (Mike) Borowy, Ken (Jan), and Tom (Michelle) Stahlbusch. Loving grandmother of Alyssa (Ryan) Huffman, Kenneth Stahlbusch, and the late Nick King. Great grandmother of Gabriel Huffman. Visitation Friday 3-9pm, with an evening Rosary at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. She will lie in state Saturday 9:30 am at St. Mary's, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church - St. Dorothy Campus in Warren until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10am. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019