D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish - St. Dorothy Campus
12255 Frazho Road
Warren, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish - St. Dorothy Campus
12255 Frazho Road
Warren, MI
Ilene Stahlbusch


Ilene Stahlbusch Obituary
Ilene Stahlbusch

- - Age 85- April 1, 2019 - Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Dear mother of Lynn (Mike) Borowy, Ken (Jan), and Tom (Michelle) Stahlbusch. Loving grandmother of Alyssa (Ryan) Huffman, Kenneth Stahlbusch, and the late Nick King. Great grandmother of Gabriel Huffman. Visitation Friday 3-9pm, with an evening Rosary at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. She will lie in state Saturday 9:30 am at St. Mary's, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church - St. Dorothy Campus in Warren until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10am. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019
