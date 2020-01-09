|
|
Ilene Wolf
Novi - Ilene Wolf, 88, of Novi, Michigan, died on January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Wolf. Cherished mother of Steven (Radyne) Wolf, Karen (Douglas) Batchelder, and Sherri (Michael) Litman. Proud grandmother of Lee (Janie) Wolf, Aaron Wolf, Joanne Wolf, Jason (Maria) Batchelder, Staci (Jon) Hopkins, Eric Litman, and Daniel Litman. Adoring great-grandmother of Cooper, Savannah, and Bradley Batchelder, and Sasha Hopkins. Dear sister of the late June Ressler. Also survived by loving family and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE 12:30 P.M. FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020