Illean Elizabeth Beyer
Illean Elizabeth Beyer (MacKenzie), 84, has passed away of natural causes on November 8. Born in Highland Park, Michigan, Illean lived in Fowlerville, Redford Township, East Jordan, and Southfield, Michigan. Illean was preceded in death by her sons, Jamie and Jay. Illean is survived by her loving husband, John, her children, Shirley, Helen, Janice, Sherry, Patrick (Michael), John, Debbie, and Maryann as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Illean and John took in over 300 foster children during their lives and were recognized for this accomplishment by Catholic Social Services of Southeast Michigan and the Detroit Children's Aid Society. Per Illean's wishes, there will be no funeral service. However, a wake is being planned at the Fowlerville Senior Center for Sunday, 11/24 from noon - 2 PM.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019