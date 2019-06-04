Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Imbi McErlean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imbi McErlean

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Imbi McErlean Obituary
Imbi McErlean

- - McErlean, Imbi. June 2, 2019, age 62. Loving wife of Jeffrey McErlean, M.D. Devoted mother of Lindsi McAlister (Michael) and Kristin McErlean (Thomas Phillips). Cherished grandmother of Macklin and Blair McAlister. Loving sister of Jaak Tuulik (Setsuko). Adored by her granddogs William, Franklin, and Puff. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-8pm and Thursday from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the Michigan Humane Society.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now