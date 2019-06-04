|
|
Imbi McErlean
- - McErlean, Imbi. June 2, 2019, age 62. Loving wife of Jeffrey McErlean, M.D. Devoted mother of Lindsi McAlister (Michael) and Kristin McErlean (Thomas Phillips). Cherished grandmother of Macklin and Blair McAlister. Loving sister of Jaak Tuulik (Setsuko). Adored by her granddogs William, Franklin, and Puff. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-8pm and Thursday from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 4, 2019