Services
Southfield Funeral Home - Southfield
18338 West 12 Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48076
(248) 569-8080
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Southfield Funeral Home - Southfield
18338 West 12 Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48076
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Word of Faith
20000 W Nine Mile Rd,
Southfield, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Imogene Tabor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene Tabor


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Imogene Tabor Obituary
Imogene Tabor

Farmington Hills - Imogene Tabor made her heavenly transition on 06/20/19, age 79. Beloved mother of Lethon(deceased), Lamont, and Laurent (Tracey) Lee. Loving and proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Viewing Thursday from 4 - 8p.m. by Haley Funeral Directors at Southfield Funeral Home, 18338 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI.Family hour-memorial service 10:30 am on Friday, 06/28/19, at Word of Faith, 20000 W Nine Mile Rd, Southfield, MI.. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at http://www.haleyfuneraldirectors.com/obituary/imogene-tabor



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now