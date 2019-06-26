|
Imogene Tabor
Farmington Hills - Imogene Tabor made her heavenly transition on 06/20/19, age 79. Beloved mother of Lethon(deceased), Lamont, and Laurent (Tracey) Lee. Loving and proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Viewing Thursday from 4 - 8p.m. by Haley Funeral Directors at Southfield Funeral Home, 18338 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI.Family hour-memorial service 10:30 am on Friday, 06/28/19, at Word of Faith, 20000 W Nine Mile Rd, Southfield, MI.. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at http://www.haleyfuneraldirectors.com/obituary/imogene-tabor
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 26, 2019