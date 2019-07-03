|
Inara Patmalnieks
St. Clair Shores - Inara Patmalnieks, age 74, of St. Clair Shores, passed away June 26, 2019.
Survived by her daughters, Katherine Huffmaster, Lynn Huffmaster, Vicki Halpin. Her brothers Edvins Patmalnieks and Rodrigo Patmalnieks and her 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Van Elslander Cancer Center, Grosse Pointe. Cremation arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 3, 2019