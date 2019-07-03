Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Inara Patmalnieks


1945 - 2019
Inara Patmalnieks Obituary
Inara Patmalnieks

St. Clair Shores - Inara Patmalnieks, age 74, of St. Clair Shores, passed away June 26, 2019.

Survived by her daughters, Katherine Huffmaster, Lynn Huffmaster, Vicki Halpin. Her brothers Edvins Patmalnieks and Rodrigo Patmalnieks and her 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Van Elslander Cancer Center, Grosse Pointe. Cremation arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 3, 2019
