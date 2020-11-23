1/1
Incoronada Marie DelFuoco
Incoronada Marie DelFuoco

Incoronada Marie DelFuoco, age 77, passed away on November 22, 2020. Born to Nicholas and Madeline on September 20 of 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. She worked as a Paralegal for Macomb County Legal Services in the Senior Division. Beloved wife of the late Antonio DelFuoco; dear mother to Maria (Matthew) Dertinger, Madalyn (Robert) Wolfgram, Deanna (Ray) Herrera; cherished grandma to Andrew and Chloe of Santa Clara, California, Julia and Natalie of Northville, Michigan, Taylor, Davis, Antonio and Sophia of Clinton Township, Michigan; loving sister to Matthew (Marijane) Vocino of Macomb, Michigan and Rosemary (John) Swantek of Midland, Michigan; she is also survived by many other loving DelFuoco family members in Canada. The family will greet friends at Kaul Funeral Home of Clinton Township on Friday, November 27th from 1:00pm until 9:00pm, with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral mass at St. Ronald's Catholic Church in Clinton Township, Saturday, November 28th 10:30am instate until the time of mass at 11:00am. Donations may be made in Incoronada's honor to the Alzheimer's Association. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
5867925000
