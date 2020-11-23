Incoronada Marie DelFuoco
Incoronada Marie DelFuoco, age 77, passed away on November 22, 2020. Born to Nicholas and Madeline on September 20 of 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. She worked as a Paralegal for Macomb County Legal Services in the Senior Division. Beloved wife of the late Antonio DelFuoco; dear mother to Maria (Matthew) Dertinger, Madalyn (Robert) Wolfgram, Deanna (Ray) Herrera; cherished grandma to Andrew and Chloe of Santa Clara, California, Julia and Natalie of Northville, Michigan, Taylor, Davis, Antonio and Sophia of Clinton Township, Michigan; loving sister to Matthew (Marijane) Vocino of Macomb, Michigan and Rosemary (John) Swantek of Midland, Michigan; she is also survived by many other loving DelFuoco family members in Canada. The family will greet friends at Kaul Funeral Home of Clinton Township on Friday, November 27th from 1:00pm until 9:00pm, with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral mass at St. Ronald's Catholic Church in Clinton Township, Saturday, November 28th 10:30am instate until the time of mass at 11:00am. Donations may be made in Incoronada's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
