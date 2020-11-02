Ioannis "John" Velentzas



Clarkston - Ioannis "John" Velentzas, 78, of Clarkston, MI passed away on Friday, October 30th, 2020. He was born in Athens, Greece but immigrated to and became a proud citizen of the United States. John is survived by his son: Athan Velentzas; son-inl-aw: Gerald Rozen Jr.; grandchildren: Jacob and Lilly Velentzas, Tessie Deaven, Taylor Velentzas, Toulah Davies; sisters: Eleni Papadopoulous, Kathy Anganis; brother-in-law: George Anganis; and many nephews & nieces from Michigan and Greece.



He is predeceased by his loving daughter Alexandra Rozen.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store