Iola Barbieri
St. Clair Shores - Iola Wilma Barbieri (Guerrini), age 100, passed away on September 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Aldo; 6 brothers and 1 sister. Iola is survived by her children: Ronald (Bonita), Carol (Joseph) Minano; brothers: Elbert Guerrini, Ralph Guerrini; sister-in-law: Nora Lovisa; 23 nieces and nephews, 31 great-nieces and nephews, and 26 great-great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Capuchins. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral mass Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope, 28301 Little Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores. www.kaulfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 13 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope
