Irena Kowalski
Sterling Heights - Kowalski, Irena of Sterling Heights age 84 passed away March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanislaw. Loving mother of Wieslaw (Linda), & Dorota (Michael) Bamford. Dear grandmother of Steven (Kari), Michael, Charlene (Drew), Zoe & Elle. Great grandmother of Zaylei. Dear aunt of Helena (Janusz) Krysztofik.
Visitation Sunday 3pm until 9 pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors (NW corner of Ryan). Rosary 6:30 pm. Funeral service Tuesday In state 10:30 am with Mass at 11:00 am Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church (3100 18 Mile Sterling Heights). Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019