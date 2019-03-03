Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
6:30 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church
3100 18 Mile
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church
3100 18 Mile
Sterling Heights, MI
Irena Kowalski Obituary
Irena Kowalski

Sterling Heights - Kowalski, Irena of Sterling Heights age 84 passed away March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanislaw. Loving mother of Wieslaw (Linda), & Dorota (Michael) Bamford. Dear grandmother of Steven (Kari), Michael, Charlene (Drew), Zoe & Elle. Great grandmother of Zaylei. Dear aunt of Helena (Janusz) Krysztofik.

Visitation Sunday 3pm until 9 pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors (NW corner of Ryan). Rosary 6:30 pm. Funeral service Tuesday In state 10:30 am with Mass at 11:00 am Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church (3100 18 Mile Sterling Heights). Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Share memories at mMandziukfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019
