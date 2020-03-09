|
Irene Ann Kroll
Charlotte, NC - KROLL, Irene Ann, age 86, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on March 7, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 19, 1934. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Kroll; her daughter, Cheryl Kroll; and her brother, Thaddeus Gorny. She is survived by her children, Michele Kroll, Patrice Kroll, Kelly Kroll, Kevin Kroll, Christopher Kroll, Kenneth Kroll, Denise Davis, and Karen Kwiatkowski; her 20 grandchildren; her 22 great grandchildren; and her brother, Reverend Edward Gorny. Irene's life was defined by her love for her family, faith, music and anything Polish. Visitation for Irene will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5-8 PM, with a Rosary Service at 7 PM, at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12 NOON, Instate at 11:30 AM, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood Ave., Rochester, MI. Donations in Irene's memory, may be made to the (). www.pixleyfh.com
