Services
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood Ave
Rochester, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood Ave
Rochester, MI
Irene Ann Kroll


1934 - 2020
Irene Ann Kroll Obituary
Irene Ann Kroll

Charlotte, NC - KROLL, Irene Ann, age 86, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on March 7, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 19, 1934. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Kroll; her daughter, Cheryl Kroll; and her brother, Thaddeus Gorny. She is survived by her children, Michele Kroll, Patrice Kroll, Kelly Kroll, Kevin Kroll, Christopher Kroll, Kenneth Kroll, Denise Davis, and Karen Kwiatkowski; her 20 grandchildren; her 22 great grandchildren; and her brother, Reverend Edward Gorny. Irene's life was defined by her love for her family, faith, music and anything Polish. Visitation for Irene will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5-8 PM, with a Rosary Service at 7 PM, at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12 NOON, Instate at 11:30 AM, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood Ave., Rochester, MI. Donations in Irene's memory, may be made to the (). www.pixleyfh.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
