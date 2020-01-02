Services
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Irene Bosca Obituary
Bosca, Irene (age 91). Wife of the late Gene. Beloved mother of Mark and John Bosca. Loving grandmother of Brittany. Dawn Glover lived and cared for Irene the last four years of her life. also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nephews and many friends and neighbors who Irene considered family. In Dental practice with Gene for 50 years in Redford. Visiting Thursday 3-8 pm, Services Friday 10:30 am at Charles Step Funeral Home 18425 Beech Daly (btw 6-7 Mile) Interment Oakview Cemetery.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
