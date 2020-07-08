Irene Bugdalski



Irene Bugdalski, born June 16, 1923 died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 5, 2020.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward and her grandson Kyle Bugdalski. She led a long and beautiful life loved by her children Jim (Pat) Bugdalski, Barb (Bill) Romska, Cliff (Lilly) Bugdalski, and Carol (Don) Stutrud, her grandchildren Clint (Kathy) Harper, Ryan Bugdalski, Eric (Ellie) Romska, Lauren (Dan) McNeely, Stephanie (Chris) Bugdalski and Alexandra (Aaron) Glasius and mostly the great grand children Ava, Emma, Ella, Emmit and Emelia. She is survived by her sisters Lucille (Harry) Szurek, Justine (Jim) Douglas, Sr. Beatrice Klebba and numerous nieces and nephews.



During her long life she was a talented and creative seamstress and enjoyed singing with family and playing the organ and piano. Irene is now playing her favorite game of "BINGO" with her friends in the sky. Irene has brought joy to many and will be totally missed by all.



Should you wish to make a donation in Irene's memory please send to her favorite four legged family "Love on a Leash"Macomb: Check should be written to Karen Platz, 42244 Shulock Drive, Clinton Township, MI 48038.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store