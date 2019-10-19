Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Irene Burghardt

Irene Burghardt Obituary
Irene Burghardt

Westland - Burghardt, Irene age 86 of Westland. Cherished companion of Joe for over 33 years. Beloved mother of Charlene (Dave) Drain. Proud grandma of Cheryl and Amy. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Wednesday 3-8pm. Funeral Thursday times pending. Memorial contributions may be made to and/or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
