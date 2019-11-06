|
Irene Chappen
Bingham Farms - Irene Chappen, 93, a resident of Bingham Farms, Michigan passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born in Carbondale Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Theordore and Urania Chappen. She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Perry Chappen and Alex Chappen, sister Tina Chappen, and her son John Chappen. She is survived by her daughter, Julie J Chappen.
Irene was a graduate of New York University and Traphagen School of Fashion where she later taught fashion design and illustration. Her fashion designs were featured in well know fashion magazines. She was employed as an Associate Art Director at Bergdorf-Goodman in New York City where she designed on site couture. Irene was an interior designer at Jacobson's in Birmingham MI for over twenty years; her manager thought she was the best.
She was a caring friend, and a wonderful, loving mother. A private memorial gathering will be held.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019