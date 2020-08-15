1/1
Irene Dolores (Urcheck) Gordon
1925 - 2020
Irene Dolores (Urcheck) Gordon

Avon Lake, OH - Irene Dolores Gordon (Urcheck), 95, of Avon Lake, OH and formerly of Farmington Hills, MI, walked with Jesus on Friday, 8/14/20. Born 12/26/25 to Frank Jurczyk and Josephine Wielgosz, the youngest of 11 siblings, all deceased. Visitation 4-7pm on 8/16/20 and Rosary at Jenkins Funeral Chapel, 2914 Dover Center Rd, Westlake, OH. Funeral mass at 12pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 32946 Electric Blvd, Avon Lake, OH, with 11:30am viewing. Burial will be at 12pm, 8/18/20 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 25800 W. 10 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
