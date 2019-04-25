Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda Drive
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda Drive
Dearborn., MI
View Map
Dearborn - April 12, 2019 age 91. Loving wife of the late George.Beloved aunt of many nieces, and nephews. Visitation Monday, April 29th 2-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Rosary Monday 4 PM. In state Tuesday, April 30th 10 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church,16101 Rotunda Drive, Dearborn. Intement Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron. Memorial contributions may be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen or Angela Hospice. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 25, 2019
