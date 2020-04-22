|
|
Irene E. Green
Dearborn - Irene E. Green, of Dearborn, passed away April 19, 2020 at the age 100. Beloved wife of the late Willard R. Green. Loving mother of Gary Green (Doris Patrick) of Detroit, Dale (Karen) Green of North Fort Meyers FL and Jeffrey (Patricia) of Ann Arbor. Dear grandmother of Sean, Joshua, Amanda, Brady, Ryan, Robin and Alexis. Proud great grandmother of 5. Loving sister of the late Geraldine Shaughnessy.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020