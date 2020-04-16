Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Trenton - Stefani, Irene F. Age 90 of Trenton. April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Stefani. Loving mother of Debbie Steele, Jody (Kevin) Steele, Randy (Cyndi) Stefani and the late Ron Stefani. Proud grandmother of 6. Great grandmother of 3. Memorial contributions in Irene's memory may be made to a Covid 19 . Arrangements by The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Please visit www.martenson.com to leave the family an uplifting memory or condolence.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
