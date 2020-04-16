|
Irene F. Stefani
Trenton - Stefani, Irene F. Age 90 of Trenton. April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Stefani. Loving mother of Debbie Steele, Jody (Kevin) Steele, Randy (Cyndi) Stefani and the late Ron Stefani. Proud grandmother of 6. Great grandmother of 3.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020