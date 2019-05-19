Services
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Cross Hungarian Church
8423 South St.
Detroit, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Hungarian Church
8423 South St.
Detroit, MI
Irene Gall

Irene Gall Obituary
Irene Gall

Mantachie, MS - Irene. May 16, 2019. Age 96 of Mantachie, MS. Formerly of Taylor.

Beloved wife of the late Joe Gall. Loving mother of Barbara (Tom) House and Joe (Wanda) Gall. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren.

Visitation, Sunday, May 19, 2019, 7:00 PM-9:00 PM and Monday, May 20, 2019, 1:00 PM-9:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd. Instate, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10:00 AM until time of Mass 10:30 AM, Holy Cross Hungarian Church, 8423 South St., Detroit. www.molnarfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
