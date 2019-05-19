|
Irene Gall
Mantachie, MS - Irene. May 16, 2019. Age 96 of Mantachie, MS. Formerly of Taylor.
Beloved wife of the late Joe Gall. Loving mother of Barbara (Tom) House and Joe (Wanda) Gall. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren.
Visitation, Sunday, May 19, 2019, 7:00 PM-9:00 PM and Monday, May 20, 2019, 1:00 PM-9:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd. Instate, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10:00 AM until time of Mass 10:30 AM, Holy Cross Hungarian Church, 8423 South St., Detroit. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019