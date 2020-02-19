|
|
Irene J. Stach
1926-2020
Irene passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and her caregivers who loved her dearly. Irene was predeceased by her husband, John, and son, Paul, as well as by her sisters Helen McCraven and Virginia Brykalski. She is survived by her daughters Marcia Sarosik (Dennis) of South Lake Tahoe, and Deena Stach (Kent Meisel) of Portland, her brother Stanley Lipka, and her sister Mary Ann Moran (Jerry). Irene relished her role as "Baci" to grandchildren Lisa and Evan Sarosik, who cherished and adored her. She was loved as Auntie Irene by her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and as J'Irene by her neighbors from Norwalk who were adopted family.
Irene was an active member of the Polish Women's Alliance for many years as Financial Secretary and as a seamstress making costumes. She was an assistant youth director for the Zamek Dancers where she helped backstage for many years. Irene's volunteer work also included time with the Sultanas of the Order of Alhambra, an organization dedicated to care of developmentally disabled children. For many years, Irene was an active parishioner at St. Florian's Church and was a member of the Orchard Lake Auxiliary.
In 2013, Irene moved to American House West Bloomfield and was always involved in the many activities there. She never stopped playing cards and word trivia games, doing difficult crossword puzzles, knitting gifts for friends and family and of course winning at Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. In the last years of her life, her caregivers there joined Irene's adopted family.
Viewing will be at Jurkiewicz and Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff Ave, Hamtramck, on Thursday 2/20 from 5 to 8 PM. Funeral mass at St John Paul II Parish (formerly Transfiguration Parish), 5830 Simon K, Detroit, on Friday 2/21 at 10AM (pre-service viewing at 9:30). In respect of Irene's wishes, no flowers, please -- Irene was pretty firm on this point. If you'd like to honor her memory, donations may be sent to Lake Tahoe Shining Stars, 2107 James Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. The foundation provides performing arts education to disadvantaged and special-needs youth. Or the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020