|
|
Irene J. Stach
IRENE J STACH
1926-2020
Irene passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and her caregivers who loved her dearly. Irene was predeceased by her husband, John, and son, Paul, as well as by her sisters Helen McCraven and Virginia Brykalski. She is survived by her daughters Marcia Sarosik (Dennis) of South Lake Tahoe, and Deena Stach (Kent Meisel) of Portland, her brother Stanley Lipka, and her sister Mary Ann Moran (Jerry). Irene relished her role as "Baci" to grandchildren Lisa and Evan Sarosik, who cherished and adored her. She was loved as Auntie Irene by her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and as J'Irene by her neighbors from Norwalk who were adopted family.
Viewing will be at Jurkiewicz and Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff Ave, Hamtramck, on Thursday 2/20 from 5 to 8 PM. Funeral mass at St John Paul II Parish (formerly Transfiguration Parish), 5830 Simon K, Detroit, on Friday 2/21 at 10AM (pre-service viewing at 9:30). In respect of Irene's wishes, no flowers, please. In honor of her memory, donations may be sent to Lake Tahoe Shining Stars, 2107 James Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. The foundation provides performing arts education to disadvantaged and special-needs youth.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020