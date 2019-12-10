Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
Lying in State
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Francis D'Assisi
4500 Wesson Street
Detroit, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis D'Assisi
4500 Wesson Street
Detroit, MI
Dearborn - Irene J. Jedynak, age 93, December 7, 2019. Beloved Mother of Christine (Robert) Salter, Linda (Paul) Sandoval and Carol Gonella. Loving Grandmother of Nicholas Gonella. Dear Aunt of the Badura and Jedynak Families. Visitation Tuesday 2-8pm with a 6:30pm Scripture Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Wednesday 11am until the 11:30am Mass at St. Francis D'Assisi, 4500 Wesson Street, Detroit (3 block east of Livernois, between Michigan Avenue and I-94.). Memorials suggested to Michigan Audubon Society or A.S.P.C.A.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Dec. 10, 2019
