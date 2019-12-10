|
Irene Jedynak
Dearborn - Irene J. Jedynak, age 93, December 7, 2019. Beloved Mother of Christine (Robert) Salter, Linda (Paul) Sandoval and Carol Gonella. Loving Grandmother of Nicholas Gonella. Dear Aunt of the Badura and Jedynak Families. Visitation Tuesday 2-8pm with a 6:30pm Scripture Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Wednesday 11am until the 11:30am Mass at St. Francis D'Assisi, 4500 Wesson Street, Detroit (3 block east of Livernois, between Michigan Avenue and I-94.). Memorials suggested to Michigan Audubon Society or A.S.P.C.A.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Dec. 10, 2019