Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Beloved wife of the late Roy. Loving mother of Karen (Mike) Crisafulle and Linda (the late Rickey) Carter. Grandmother of 3 and great-grandmother of 5. Sister of Alden (Bonnie) Niemi. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and several extended family members and friends. Funeral Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Saturday, June 29th, 11am. Friends may visit Friday, June 28th, 3-8pm. Memorials appreciated to .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 25, 2019
