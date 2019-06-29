|
|
Irene K. Jakubiak
Beverly Hills, FL - Irene K. Jakubiak, age 95, of Beverly Hills, Florida, passed away June 21, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. Irene was born on November 6, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan to George and Katherine (Fitzyk) Ziarnik. Irene worked for General Motors in the automotive headline assembly department and retired after 32 years. Her hobbies were gardening roses and yardwork. She immensely loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In turn, Irene was beloved by all her family.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Jakubiak, 7 brothers, three sisters and grandson, Gregory H. Murfin.
Irene is survived by her daughters, Barbara Jakubiak Rudelic and her husband Nick, and Delphine Jakubiak Murfin and her husband Herb; grandchildren, Stephanie Murfin Winter, Joseph (Stephanie) Rudelic, Steven (Dr. Jennifer Hynes) Rudelic; eight great-grandchildren, Joseph R. Rudelic, Sarah Rudelic, Jacob Winter, Garrett Winter, Alexander J Rudelic, Meredith Winter, Joshua Rudelic and Owen Winter.
Irene was very close to Norma Ziarnik (sister-in-law), niece, Joyce (Ziarnik) Pursell and many nieces and nephews.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, FL.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in Irene's memory can be made to .
Brown Funeral Home and Crematory, Lecanto, Florida
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 29, 2019