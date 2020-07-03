Irene Kinzel
June 30, 2020, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dearest mother of Christopher (Sandra) and Fred (Marjorie). Loving grandmother of Robert (Melissa), Adrianne (Neil) Duffey, and Daniel and great grandmother of Samantha and Ryan. Dear sister of the late Olga (the late Joseph) Tomczyk. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Monday 9 a.m. until a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Martin de Porres Parish, 31555 Hoover Road (South of Masonic) Warren. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations in Irene's name may be addressed to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
