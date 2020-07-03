1/
Irene Kinzel
Irene Kinzel

June 30, 2020, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dearest mother of Christopher (Sandra) and Fred (Marjorie). Loving grandmother of Robert (Melissa), Adrianne (Neil) Duffey, and Daniel and great grandmother of Samantha and Ryan. Dear sister of the late Olga (the late Joseph) Tomczyk. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Monday 9 a.m. until a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Martin de Porres Parish, 31555 Hoover Road (South of Masonic) Warren. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations in Irene's name may be addressed to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
