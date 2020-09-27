1/1
Irene Kotcher
Irene Kotcher

Washington Township - (nee Brzezinski) September 25, 2020 Age 78. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (2015) for 46 cherished years. Loving mother of Thomas E. (Lisa), and Kristen (Anthony) Nelson. Proud grandmother of Caroline, Margaux, Chloe, Olivia, and Leah. Dear sister of Ed (Lois) Brzezinski and Alan (Cathy) Brzezinski. Visitation Wednesday September 30th from 3-9pm with a 7pm funeral service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons (Shelby Twp) 54880 Van Dyke @ 25 Mile Rd. In lieu of flowers contributions in Irene's honor would be appreciated to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

****Please be advised that in observance of the governmental order from the State of Michigan we kindly ask, for the safety and well-being of the families we serve, that everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask****






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
September 27, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
