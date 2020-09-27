Irene Kotcher
Washington Township - (nee Brzezinski) September 25, 2020 Age 78. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (2015) for 46 cherished years. Loving mother of Thomas E. (Lisa), and Kristen (Anthony) Nelson. Proud grandmother of Caroline, Margaux, Chloe, Olivia, and Leah. Dear sister of Ed (Lois) Brzezinski and Alan (Cathy) Brzezinski. Visitation Wednesday September 30th from 3-9pm with a 7pm funeral service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons (Shelby Twp) 54880 Van Dyke @ 25 Mile Rd. In lieu of flowers contributions in Irene's honor would be appreciated to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
.
