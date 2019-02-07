|
Irene Leggert
- - Irene Leggert, age 90, passed away on Feb 1, 2019. Beloved wife of CJ. Loving mother of Kevin (Kathy) Leggert, Michelle (Neal) Haldane, Adrienne Leggert and Brian Leggert. Cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn Leggert, Laura Haldane and Chris Haldane. Visitation, Fri Feb 8 from 1-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Celebration of Life, Sat Feb 9 at Noon (continued visitation at 11am). In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Angela Hospice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019