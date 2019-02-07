Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
For more information about
Irene Leggert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Leggert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Leggert


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Leggert Obituary
Irene Leggert

- - Irene Leggert, age 90, passed away on Feb 1, 2019. Beloved wife of CJ. Loving mother of Kevin (Kathy) Leggert, Michelle (Neal) Haldane, Adrienne Leggert and Brian Leggert. Cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn Leggert, Laura Haldane and Chris Haldane. Visitation, Fri Feb 8 from 1-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Celebration of Life, Sat Feb 9 at Noon (continued visitation at 11am). In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Angela Hospice.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.