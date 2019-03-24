|
|
Irene M. Johnson
St. Clair Shores - Irene M. Johnson (nee Mandziuk) Age 94. Passed away peacefully March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Nancy (the late Don) Sholar and Marsha (Jack) Beckman. Dearest grandmother of Jennifer (Peter) Waters, Kristine and Michael Sholar. Cherished great grandmother of Lucy and June. Dear sister of the late Eugene (the late Bunny) Mandziuk. Dear aunt of Jeff (Lila) Mandziuk. Dear great aunt of J.J., Mitchell, Emily and Alex. Private service and burial has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor at Leader Dogs for the Blind. Arrangements at E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. Entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019