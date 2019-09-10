|
|
Irene M. Pyzik
- - PYZIK, IRENE M. September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Dearest mother of Anita (Paul) Lienert, Claudia (Ralph) Kruska and Michael (Mary Jane). Loving grandma of Daniel Lienert, Philip Lienert, Dr. Lindsay Kruska, David Kruska, Steven Pyzik, Nicholas Pyzik, and Julia Pyzik. Great-grandma of Eleanor, Felix, Grant, Miles, Owen, and Natalie. Dear sister of the late Michael Krzemienski. Irene worked as a hostess for over 30 years at Hudson's Northland and Twelve Oaks locations. Instate Thursday 9:00 am at Church of the Divine Child until time of Mass at 10:00 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 10, 2019