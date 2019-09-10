Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
Irene M. Pyzik Obituary
Irene M. Pyzik

- - PYZIK, IRENE M. September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Dearest mother of Anita (Paul) Lienert, Claudia (Ralph) Kruska and Michael (Mary Jane). Loving grandma of Daniel Lienert, Philip Lienert, Dr. Lindsay Kruska, David Kruska, Steven Pyzik, Nicholas Pyzik, and Julia Pyzik. Great-grandma of Eleanor, Felix, Grant, Miles, Owen, and Natalie. Dear sister of the late Michael Krzemienski. Irene worked as a hostess for over 30 years at Hudson's Northland and Twelve Oaks locations. Instate Thursday 9:00 am at Church of the Divine Child until time of Mass at 10:00 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 10, 2019
