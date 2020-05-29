Irene M. Wygonik
Age 98. May 17, 2020. Beloved mother of Mark (Pamela Gilbert) Wygonik. Dear grandmother of Evan Zalewski and Noah Zalewski. Irene was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Wygonik; her sisters Angela Bauman, Agnes Kolinda, Dorthy Kwasniewski, Lorraine Kaczor and Jane Smith; brothers John, Edward, Gerald and Victor Kwasniewski. Visitation 4:00pm - 7:00pm Friday, June 5 with 6:00pm Rosary at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150).
Funeral service 10:00am Saturday, June 6 (In state from 9:30am) at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence (at Wick), Allen Park. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Please sign guestbook at www.weisefuneralhome.com.
Funeral service 10:00am Saturday, June 6 (In state from 9:30am) at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence (at Wick), Allen Park. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.