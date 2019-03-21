|
Irene Marie Markey
- - Irene Marie Markey, 93, a long-time resident of Farmington Hills and most recently of Royal Oak, passed away early Monday, March 18, with loving family members at her bedside. Born on September 18, 1925 to James Leo and Marie Louise Markey (nee McHugh), Irene, one of six siblings, generously shared her many fond memories of growing up in Detroit. Throughout her career, Irene was employed at several of Detroit's finer companies, ultimately rising to, and retiring from, a key Human Resources position at National City Bank (now PNC). A world traveler, Irene's well-stamped passport counted adventures through most of the Americas and Europe, with a trip to Paris as one of her favorites. Irene's delightful personality and many personal and professional accomplishments made her a strong role model for all who had the pleasure of knowing her, relatives and friends alike. Irene is survived by a large and loving family which includes her sister, Ann Samyn, sisters-in-law Virginia Markey and Marilyn Markey, 32 nieces and nephews, and dozens of great and great-great nieces and nephews. Irene was pre-deceased by her sisters, Mary Lou Diefenbacher and Ruth Willett, her brothers James Markey and Francis Markey, and her brothers-in-law, Gilbert Diefenbacher, Ted Willett and Joseph Samyn. Family will receive friends Thursday (TODAY) from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. The Funeral Mass is Friday, 10am at the National Shrine of the Little Flower, (12 Mile at Woodward). Visitation at church begins at 9:30am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019