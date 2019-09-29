Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood Avenue
Rochester, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood Avenue
Rochester, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Speck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Mary Speck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Mary Speck Obituary
Irene Mary Speck

Rochester and Rogers City - Speck, Irene Mary of Rochester and Rogers City passed away September 24, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Gerald and mother of Krista (Craig) Skalski and Kenneth (Karen). Dear sister of Fred (Lorraine) Deckert, Julius (Janis) Deckert, and Dorothy (Darrell) Patton and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Irene grew up on Detroit's east side, and graduated from Southeastern High School. After graduation she worked at Blue Cross, followed by the Turnstedt Division of General Motors, and Radar Tool & Manufacturing. She most loved spending time with family, spending time outdoors, in her garden, or up north. Visitation Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Funeral mass October 2, 2019 at 10 am with an instate time 9:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood Avenue, Rochester. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church or , . Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now