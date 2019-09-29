|
Irene Mary Speck
Rochester and Rogers City - Speck, Irene Mary of Rochester and Rogers City passed away September 24, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Gerald and mother of Krista (Craig) Skalski and Kenneth (Karen). Dear sister of Fred (Lorraine) Deckert, Julius (Janis) Deckert, and Dorothy (Darrell) Patton and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Irene grew up on Detroit's east side, and graduated from Southeastern High School. After graduation she worked at Blue Cross, followed by the Turnstedt Division of General Motors, and Radar Tool & Manufacturing. She most loved spending time with family, spending time outdoors, in her garden, or up north. Visitation Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Funeral mass October 2, 2019 at 10 am with an instate time 9:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood Avenue, Rochester. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church or , . Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019